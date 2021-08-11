Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:JQC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,295. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

