Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of NYSE:JQC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,295. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.