Astor Investment Management LLC Buys 683,186 Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,302,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683,186 shares during the quarter. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF comprises 7.7% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $35,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,285,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,251,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,685,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after buying an additional 58,016 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 447,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,803,000 after buying an additional 69,939 shares during the period.

Shares of IVOL stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.94. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,713. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.01. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $28.95.

