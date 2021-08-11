PIVX (PIVX) Price Up 41.2% This Week

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. In the last week, PIVX has traded up 41.2% against the dollar. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $51.44 million and approximately $511,339.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001706 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013094 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013299 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

