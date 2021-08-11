$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will report $1.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.55 billion. Agilent Technologies reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.98.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,400,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,967 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

A stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.00. 1,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,189. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $94.53 and a 1 year high of $157.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

