McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Shares Up 5.9% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)’s stock price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $30.23 and last traded at $30.11. Approximately 7,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 990,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.44.

The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

MCFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McAfee by 158.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in McAfee during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in McAfee by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in McAfee by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion and a PE ratio of 23.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.76.

McAfee Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

