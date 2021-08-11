CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $19.61, but opened at $20.42. CI Financial shares last traded at $20.24, with a volume of 747 shares traded.

The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get CI Financial alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

CIXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIXX. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CI Financial by 339.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 86,425 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,611,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,447,000. 44.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 11.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

About CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.