98,000 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Purchased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 98,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.69. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

