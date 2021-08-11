Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $101.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.95. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

