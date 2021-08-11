Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,687 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,613,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $184.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.72 and a 52 week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.