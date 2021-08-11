Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,720 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,772 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE opened at $172.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.53. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.38 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $272.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

