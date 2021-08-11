MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $10.70 Million in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,699,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,006 shares of company stock worth $2,616,303 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $342.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.97. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $171.31 and a 12-month high of $359.69. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.