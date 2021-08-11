Clear Street Markets LLC Takes $588,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $320.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $302.28. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $322.36. The firm has a market cap of $203.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.44.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

