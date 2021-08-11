Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New $345,000 Investment in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 411.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.06.

Kohl’s stock opened at $54.83 on Wednesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

