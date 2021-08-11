Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 11.5% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 43.4% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 30,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 404,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 22.8% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 45.2% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 13,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,409.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $85,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $3,330,197.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,106,950.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 558,415 shares of company stock worth $24,349,082 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BSX stock opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.