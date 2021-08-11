Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 722 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in STERIS by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,761,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in STERIS by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in STERIS by 973.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 66,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 60,221 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in STERIS by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 328,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 10.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 180,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after buying an additional 16,878 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at $601,073.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $217.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $151.79 and a 12-month high of $225.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.02.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STE. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. STERIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

