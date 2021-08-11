Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.51.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on APD. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.41.

NYSE APD opened at $277.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.64. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

