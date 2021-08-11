American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Bank boosted its stake in American Tower by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 5,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 5.3% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 128,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,777,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.4% in the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.23.

AMT opened at $275.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.12. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $289.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,633 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

