EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.60 Million

Analysts forecast that EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will post $74.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for EXFO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.00 million. EXFO posted sales of $70.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EXFO will report full-year sales of $288.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $288.20 million to $289.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $307.85 million, with estimates ranging from $305.70 million to $310.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EXFO.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.14%.

EXFO has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.54.

EXFO stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.41 and a beta of 1.37. EXFO has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $7.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EXFO during the 1st quarter worth about $527,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in EXFO during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in EXFO during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in EXFO by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in EXFO by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 502,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 90,180 shares during the period. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

