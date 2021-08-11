Horizon Protocol Price Tops $0.19 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.73 million and $348,223.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00046837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.01 or 0.00151185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00157622 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,251.91 or 0.99873825 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002989 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.46 or 0.00849622 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

