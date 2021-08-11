Starname Trading Up 14.8% Over Last Week (IOV)

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 11th. Starname has a total market capitalization of $7.79 million and $79,003.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starname coin can now be bought for about $0.0813 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Starname has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00056878 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00016031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $415.54 or 0.00897295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00112264 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00147374 BTC.

Starname Profile

Starname (IOV) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official website is starname.me . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Starname Coin Trading

