Bridges Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $76.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

