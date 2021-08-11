The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 98.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 152,625 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Williams Companies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,782,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,936,000 after purchasing an additional 361,036 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in The Williams Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in The Williams Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 451,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in The Williams Companies by 8.6% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 217,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.