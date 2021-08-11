First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,353 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 59,474 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 212,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 25,777 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 65,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FAAR opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.31. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $32.80.

