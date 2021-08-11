Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 6,080 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.5% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $58.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $245.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

