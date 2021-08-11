Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Receives $75.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE HLI opened at $89.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.64. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $91.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $928,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $2,445,675 over the last ninety days. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,708,000 after acquiring an additional 522,299 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,562,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

