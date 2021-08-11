Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Koninklijke DSM (RDSMY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS: RDSMY):

8/11/2021 – Koninklijke DSM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

8/4/2021 – Koninklijke DSM had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

8/4/2021 – Koninklijke DSM had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/14/2021 – Koninklijke DSM had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/9/2021 – Koninklijke DSM had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/7/2021 – Koninklijke DSM had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

RDSMY opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.10. Koninklijke DSM has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 63.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

