Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $54.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.80. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $6.14.

In related news, COO Daniel B. Soland bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 78,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,823.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) by 1,188.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,225 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Idera Pharmaceuticals worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

