Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 39,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,427,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,988,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $49.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.28.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

