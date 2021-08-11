Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.210-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $82 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.02 million.Fastly also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.650-$-0.570 EPS.

FSLY opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. Fastly has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.88, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.48.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSLY. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fastly in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a sector perform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair cut Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.71.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $690,573.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 5,854 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $252,483.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 249,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,750,626.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,795,709 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

