909 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Acquired by Invst LLC

Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Moderna by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $456.76 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $183.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.95, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.08.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 114.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.71.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total transaction of $796,150.00. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $3,000,860.00. Insiders sold 321,400 shares of company stock worth $75,748,436 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

