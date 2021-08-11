International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) Receives GBX 220.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 220.38 ($2.88).

Several research firms have commented on IAG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

IAG opened at GBX 170.57 ($2.23) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 226.60 ($2.96). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 182.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.