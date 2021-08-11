Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $67.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

