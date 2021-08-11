W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

Shares of WPC opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.93. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.68 and a 52 week high of $82.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 88.61%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

