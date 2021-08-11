Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases 345 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,319,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter.

VFH opened at $94.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $94.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.78.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

