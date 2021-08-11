Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 13,550 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,550 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,012,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 78,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $108.30 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $107.91 and a 12 month high of $110.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

