Bartlett & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,063,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,395,000 after purchasing an additional 645,596 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,137,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,761,000 after purchasing an additional 760,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $86.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.07. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

