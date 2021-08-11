Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.75

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 52354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MILE. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

Get Metromile alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.57) by $8.20. The company had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Metromile, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Metromile during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Metromile Company Profile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.