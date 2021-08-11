The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,629,000 after acquiring an additional 290,433 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $113.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $117.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.53.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $3,260,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,660,678.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 70,175 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $6,141,014.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 269,651 shares in the company, valued at $23,597,159.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,394,967 shares of company stock worth $212,080,571. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BX shares. raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

