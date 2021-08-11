ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $387.00

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $387.00 and last traded at $378.69, with a volume of 344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $373.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ASM International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.68.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $338.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 1.35.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 23.93%.

About ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

