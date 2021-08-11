Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ:FRST opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $392.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.10. Primis Financial has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Primis Financial will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.
About Primis Financial
Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
