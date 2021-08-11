Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRST opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $392.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.10. Primis Financial has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Primis Financial will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Rand Cook purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,624.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought 6,348 shares of company stock worth $97,149 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.