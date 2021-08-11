Pearson plc Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Pearson has decreased its dividend by 51.8% over the last three years. Pearson has a payout ratio of 39.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pearson to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Shares of PSO opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.40. Pearson has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71.

PSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

