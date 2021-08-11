Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $102.17

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.17 and last traded at $101.51, with a volume of 16663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.65.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.95, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $300,562,000 after buying an additional 180,418 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 723.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,245,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $73,154,000 after buying an additional 1,094,556 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Perficient by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,034,762 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $83,215,000 after buying an additional 106,276 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Perficient by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $42,166,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth about $32,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

