Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Provident Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by 18.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Provident Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 43.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Provident Financial Services to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.4%.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $50,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,955.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,839 shares of company stock worth $727,971 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

