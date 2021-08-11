China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.01

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 1521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.71.

About China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY)

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

