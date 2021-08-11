Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Receives $22.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.60.
HCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.
Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently -29.41%.
About Warrior Met Coal
Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.
Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.