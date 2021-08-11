Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Receives $22.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

HCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCC opened at $17.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $907.39 million, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.