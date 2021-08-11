Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Receives $58.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.20.
OM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.
NASDAQ OM opened at $36.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 8.53. Outset Medical has a 52-week low of $36.67 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.36.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 479.8% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,087 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,295,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Outset Medical by 193.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 713,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,818,000 after purchasing an additional 470,712 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Outset Medical by 24.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,462,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,116,000 after purchasing an additional 286,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Outset Medical by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,320,000 after buying an additional 174,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.
About Outset Medical
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
