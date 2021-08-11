Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Receives $58.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.20.

OM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ OM opened at $36.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 8.53. Outset Medical has a 52-week low of $36.67 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.36.

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $167,545.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,893.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,093,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,960,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,172 shares of company stock worth $3,482,908 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 479.8% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,087 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,295,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Outset Medical by 193.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 713,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,818,000 after purchasing an additional 470,712 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Outset Medical by 24.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,462,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,116,000 after purchasing an additional 286,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Outset Medical by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,320,000 after buying an additional 174,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

