Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives $115.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.86.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.
In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $846,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,154. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,200 shares of company stock worth $1,619,686 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of ETR opened at $108.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.
About Entergy
Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.
