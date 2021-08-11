GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $221,000 Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

NYSE:CHGG opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of -163.46, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.56. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.84 and a 12 month high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Chegg’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.