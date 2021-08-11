YIELD App Price Up 8% Over Last 7 Days (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One YIELD App coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YIELD App has a total market cap of $46.81 million and approximately $636,482.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YIELD App has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00056946 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.64 or 0.00900029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00112330 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00042777 BTC.

YIELD App Coin Profile

YIELD App is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 122,658,581 coins. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

Buying and Selling YIELD App

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

