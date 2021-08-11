Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 31.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,477 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Xylem by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.24, for a total value of $1,167,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock opened at $129.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $78.40 and a one year high of $130.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Xylem’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.